Here is a list of the the Milton athletes that have been recognized on all-state, all-league and all-star teams so far.
Congrats to these Yellow Jackets!
Girls Soccer
Player of the year: Holley MacLellan
VSCA ALL-STATE
Emma Grasso, midfield, senior
Holley MacLellan, midfield, sophomore
Lake Division
First Team: Emma Grasso, Holley MacLellan, Savannah Monahan, Brooke Rouse, Hannah Smiley
Second Team: Anna Grasso, Allessandra Hoffman, Karissa LeClair, Cianna Tomasi
Boys Soccer
VSCA ALL-STATE
Aidan Garrow, defense, senior
Metro Division
First Team: Parker Hakey
Second Team: Brenden Besaw, Jack Houghton
Honorable Mention: Tyler Larocque, James O'Rourke
Football
North-South high school football senior all-star game
Caleb Barnier
Field Hockey
Capital Division
First Team:Nia Edwards, Baylee Rock
Second Team: Sydnie Martin, Alyssa Picht
