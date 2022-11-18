MiltonVGirlsvs.Mt.AbeOct12202210121579.JPG

Holly MacLellan makes runs down field in the Oct. 12 game against Mt. Abe.

Here is a list of the the Milton athletes that have been recognized on all-state, all-league and all-star teams so far.

Congrats to these Yellow Jackets!

Girls Soccer

Player of the year: Holley MacLellan

VSCA ALL-STATE

Emma Grasso, midfield, senior

Holley MacLellan, midfield, sophomore

Lake Division

First Team: Emma Grasso, Holley MacLellan, Savannah Monahan, Brooke Rouse, Hannah Smiley

Second Team: Anna Grasso, Allessandra Hoffman, Karissa LeClair, Cianna Tomasi

Boys Soccer

VSCA ALL-STATE

Aidan Garrow, defense, senior

Metro Division

First Team: Parker Hakey

Second Team: Brenden Besaw, Jack Houghton

Honorable Mention: Tyler Larocque, James O'Rourke

Football

North-South high school football senior all-star game

Caleb Barnier

Field Hockey

Capital Division

First Team:Nia Edwards, Baylee Rock

Second Team: Sydnie Martin, Alyssa Picht

