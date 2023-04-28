Rutland edged Essex Junction Essex 12-11 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for a Vermont boys lacrosse victory on April 28.
The Raiders fought to a 7-6 intermission margin at the Hornets' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Raiders and the Hornets each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on April 15, Rutland squared off with Brattleboro Union in a lacrosse game.
