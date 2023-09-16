Mill River collected a solid win over Poultney in a 26-8 verdict during this Vermont football game on Sept. 16.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils had an 8-6 edge on the Minutemen at the beginning of the third quarter.
Mill River broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-8 lead over Poultney.
The Minutemen held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Poultney faced off against Fair Haven Union and Mill River took on Lyndon Institute on Sept. 2 at Mill River High School.
