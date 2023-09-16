Oxbow Union collects victory over Missisquoi Valley Union
Oxbow Union handed Missisquoi Valley Union a tough 34-14 loss on Sept. 16 in Vermont football.
Recently on Sept. 2, Oxbow Union squared off with Windsor in a football game.
Mount Abraham slips past Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op
Mount Abraham posted a narrow 21-14 win over Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op at Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op on Sept. 16 in Vermont football action.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op faced off against Rice Memorial and Mount Abraham took on Spaulding on Sept. 2 at Mount Abraham.
Mill River narrowly defeats Poultney
Mill River collected a solid win over Poultney in a 26-8 verdict during this Vermont football game on Sept. 16.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils had an 8-6 edge on the Minutemen at the beginning of the third quarter.
Mill River broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-8 lead over Poultney.
The Minutemen held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Poultney faced off against Fair Haven Union and Mill River took on Lyndon Institute on Sept. 2 at Mill River High School.
Fair Haven Union scores early, pulls away from North Country Union
Fair Haven Union broke to an early lead and topped North Country Union 42-10 for a Vermont high school football victory at North Country Union High on Sept. 16.
Fair Haven Union jumped in front of North Country Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons battled back to make it 21-10 at halftime.
Fair Haven Union charged to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Slaters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Fair Haven Union faced off against Poultney.
Champlain Valley defense stifles Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op
A suffocating defense helped Champlain Valley handle Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op 49-0 for a Vermont high school football victory on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Champlain Valley faced off against Burr and Burton.
Lyndon Institute narrowly defeats U-32
Lyndon Institute pushed past U-32 for a 25-12 win in Vermont high school football on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Lyndon Institute faced off against Mill River.
Burr and Burton takes down St. Johnsbury
Burr and Burton dominated St. Johnsbury 48-21 in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 8, Burr and Burton faced off against Middlebury.
Windsor overwhelms Milton
Windsor's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Milton 33-6 in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 2, Windsor squared off with Oxbow Union in a football game.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, leaders in fan-driven sports results. Help us improve our coverage of local high school sports by downloading the ScoreStream app and reporting game results and stats yourself.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of high school sports including athlete profiles, coaches Q&As and photo galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.