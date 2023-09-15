Brattleboro Union survives for narrow win over Mt. Anthony Union
Brattleboro Union posted a narrow 14-9 win over Mt. Anthony Union at Mt. Anthony Union High on Sept. 15 in Vermont football action.
Recently on Sept. 1, Brattleboro Union squared off with Middlebury in a football game.
Essex survives for narrow win over Colchester
Essex topped Colchester 10-6 in a tough tilt in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
The Hornets fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Lakers' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Hornets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Recently on Sept. 1, Essex squared off with Rutland in a football game.
Hartford overwhelms BFA St. Albans
Hartford controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-27 win against BFA St. Albans for a Vermont high school football victory on Sept. 15.
In recent action on Sept. 7, Hartford faced off against Bellows Falls and BFA St. Albans took on Mt. Mansfield on Sept. 1 at BFA St. Albans.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, leaders in fan-driven sports results. Help us improve our coverage of local high school sports by downloading the ScoreStream app and reporting game results and stats yourself.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of high school sports including athlete profiles, coaches Q&As and photo galleries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.