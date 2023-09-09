Otter Valley prevails over Mount Abraham
It was a tough night for Mount Abraham which was overmatched by Otter Valley in this 29-7 verdict.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Otter Valley faced off against Woodstock.
Fair Haven Union grinds out close victory over Mt. Anthony Union
Fair Haven Union posted a narrow 22-14 win over Mt. Anthony Union during this Vermont football game on Sept. 9.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Fair Haven Union jumped ahead over Mt. Anthony Union when the fourth quarter began 16-8.
The Slaters and the Patriots each scored in the final quarter.
Champlain Valley overwhelms BFA St. Albans
Champlain Valley rolled past BFA St. Albans for a comfortable 29-7 victory on Sept. 9 in Vermont football.
The Redhawks' offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Bobwhites / Comets at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Champlain Valley and BFA St. Albans were both scoreless.
The Redhawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 1, BFA St. Albans faced off against Mt. Mansfield.
North Country Union dominates Lyndon Institute in convincing showing
North Country Union dominated Lyndon Institute 42-18 at Lyndon Institute on Sept. 9 in Vermont football action.
Recently on Sept. 1, North Country Union squared off with Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op in a football game.
Springfield shuts out Oxbow Union
A suffocating defense helped Springfield handle Oxbow Union 34-0 for a Vermont high school football victory at Oxbow Union High on Sept. 9.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Bellows Falls.
Windsor allows no points against Poultney
Defense dominated as Windsor pitched a 35-0 shutout of Poultney in a Vermont high school football matchup on Sept. 9.
Woodstock squeezes past Mill River
Woodstock posted a narrow 28-21 win over Mill River on Sept. 9 in Vermont football action.
Recently on Sept. 1, Woodstock squared off with Otter Valley in a football game.
