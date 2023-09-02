Spaulding squeezes past Mount Abraham
Spaulding finally found a way to top Mount Abraham 42-33 during this Vermont football game.
Fair Haven Union crushes Poultney
Fair Haven Union recorded a big victory over Poultney 56-15 on Sept. 2 in Vermont football.
Lyndon Institute carves slim margin over Mill River
Lyndon Institute posted a narrow 29-25 win over Mill River at Mill River High on Sept. 2 in Vermont football action.
The Minutemen moved a small margin over the Vikings as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Vikings fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Minutemen.
Burr and Burton darts past Champlain Valley with early burst
An early dose of momentum helped Burr and Burton to a 38-28 runaway past Champlain Valley in Vermont high school football on Sept. 2.
Rice Memorial barely beats Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op
Rice Memorial finally found a way to top Fairfax/Lamoille Co-Op 20-16 on Sept. 2 in Vermont football action.
Windsor dominates Oxbow Union
Windsor rolled past Oxbow Union for a comfortable 40-16 victory for a Vermont high school football victory at Windsor High.
Windsor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Oxbow Union through the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets' offense jumped in front for a 40-0 lead over the Olympians at the intermission.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Oxbow Union fought to within 40-8.
The Olympians rallied in the final quarter, but the Yellow Jackets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
