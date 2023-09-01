The Bellows Falls defense stifles Springfield
Defense dominated as Bellows Falls pitched a 34-0 shutout of Springfield in a Vermont high school football matchup.
Essex pockets slim win over Rutland
Essex posted a narrow 30-26 win over Rutland for a Vermont high school football victory on Sept. 1.
Middlebury bests Brattleboro Union
Middlebury unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Brattleboro Union 35-6 Friday on Sept. 1 in Vermont football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
Middlebury took control in the third quarter with a 21-6 advantage over Brattleboro Union.
The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
North Country Union tops Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op
North Country Union collected a solid win over Burlington/South Burlington Co-Op in a 34-22 verdict in a Vermont high school football matchup.
The SeaWolves moved a narrow margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The final quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 34-22 scoring margin.
BFA St. Albans earns narrow win over Mt. Mansfield
BFA St. Albans topped Mt. Mansfield 12-8 in a tough tilt in Vermont high school football action on Sept. 1.
Woodstock allows no points against Otter Valley
Defense dominated as Woodstock pitched a 19-0 shutout of Otter Valley for a Vermont high school football victory at Woodstock High.
