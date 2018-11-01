Despite the cold weather, sophomore Anna Kaigle placed second overall in D-II at the state championships in Thetford on Saturday.
Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG
Cross Country State Championships at Thetford Academy
Saturday, Oct. 27 Milton results
Boys Varsity 5K
29 Michael McNeil 10 19:54.0
44 Carson Cowhig 10 20:37.7
53 Ethan Roussin 10 21:14.2
76 Dustin Brunelle 10 23:33.1
78 Isaiah Williams 10 23:43.3
89 Brad Stankiewicz 10 24:23.5
101 Sam Armstrong 10 33:32.7
TEAM SCORES: 1. U-32 23; 2. Harwood 69; 3. Middlebury 119; 4. Spaulding 124; 5. Vergennes 124; 6. Woodstock 150; 7. Missisquoi 250; 8. Montpelier 261; 9. Lyndon 269; 10. Milton 279; 11. Lamoille 284; 12. Mill River 316; 13. Burr & Burton 340; 14. Mt. Abraham 342; 15. Hartford 347.
Girls Varsity 5K
2 Anna Kaigle 10 20:43.6
44 Angela Lazzaro 12 25:12.8
47 Morgan Ambrose 11 25:52.7
59 Kira McDonald 9 26:56.6
60 Evelyn Stearns 11 26:59.9
61 Brooke Stankiewicz 10 27:00.7
TEAM SCORES: 1. Harwood 46; 2. U-32 66; 3. Middlebury 84; 4. Woodstock 106; 5. Missisquoi 114; 6. Burr & Burton 180; 7. Milton 181; 8. Spaulding 194; 9. Hartford 208; 10. Montpelier 228; 11. Lamoille 327.