The town of Milton has reached a settlement with the parties attempting to operate a clean fill operation on Middle Road, court documents show.

S.D. Ireland and the Beaudoin Revocable Trust began discussions with town officials this fall to mediate and resolve an ongoing permit issue outside of court.

Signed January 2, the agreement comes after the developers appealed the town’s July 27 site plan approval for a fill site at 262 Middle Rd. in August. Applicants don’t normally appeal approved permits, but the settlement shows the concrete company and co-applicant Ted Beaudoin weren’t pleased with some of the conditions imposed by the town development review board.

The new agreement amends more than 10 permit conditions, notably an increase in allowed truck trips from 20 to 30 per day. It’s a compromise town manager Don Turner says saved taxpayers the incurred expense of fruitless legal proceedings. The town’s attorney said it would be difficult to prove increased wear and tear to the road from a few extra trucks, he said.

“We could have spent a lot of resources going to court to fight for the 20 [truck-trips], or we could work with the applicants to negotiate something that was going to be a win for the taxpayer while supporting the intent of the DRB,” Turner said.

In return, the town negotiated a 10-cent per cubic yard of fill fee for each truckload delivered to the site. The calculation assumes a 14 cubic yard truckload, planning director Victor Sinadinoski said, and will help pay for road maintenance due to the increased truck travel.

Additionally, the settlement grants the town free use of the facility for disposing wood stumps, clean fill and other state-approved materials. The aforementioned truckload fee excludes deliveries from the town.

In July, the DRB asked that recyclable fill such as metals, concrete and asphalt be barred from the site. It was a measure the planning commission cited in its own filing for the site’s separate Act 250 permit hearing. The agreement strikes this rule and replaces it with a requirement that the co-applicants adhere to solid waste certification rules.

This permits the applicants to accept bituminous concrete, glass not from mandated recyclables, brick, concrete, masonry, motar, porcelain, pottery, tile clay pipe, decomposing wood and stumps, the categorical certification reads.

The agreement also struck three original permit conditions that required the applicants to create a natural screen of evergreen trees along the roadside. Instead, the applicants now only need plant 10 evergreen trees where the site adjoins a residential property. Neighbor Donna Pratt will choose where the trees are placed to minimize her view of the operation, the agreement says.

“We wanted to make sure that the neighbors that were concerned and had attended meetings and stuff were being heard,” Turner said.

According to Sinadinoski, the settlement was a true compromise with give-and-take on both sides. But he’s pleased the matter stayed out of court, where it had the potential to cost taxpayers thousands in legal fees. The applicants will pay the town up to $2,500 to cover attorney fees for the out-of-court talks, the settlement says.

“I’m not happy about it,” S.D. Ireland’s Patrick O’Brien said. “But it is what it is. It’s a settlement agreement.”

He was disappointed attorneys were involved but thinks the settlement is equitable. While Ted Beaudoin declined to comment on the matter, O’Brien said his partner was not pleased with the results: “He feels a little bit more disgruntled with the agreement given all that he has done for the town.”

“It’s a situation where everyone is not perfectly happy,” Turner acknowledged. “In the end, everybody had to give and take a little bit.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Act 250 process is ongoing. Should Beaudoin and S.D. Ireland obtain the state approval, they can get a town zoning permit and resume operations of their facility, which were paused while the district commission deliberates.

O’Brien hopes everything is resolved by springtime, he said.