MILTON vs. ENOSBURG

Thursday, Jan. 10

Milton 63 – Enosburg 45

The Yellowjackets notched another win at home as they defeated Enosburg by a score of 63-45. Ian Jennings led all scorers with a game high 27, including six three-pointers.

“When Ian shoots the ball this well, it always leads to a good game. Our guys get energy when he gets going. Hitting six out of nine from behind the arc is a great shooting night, and then factor in how tough some of those shot were,” praised Coach Chris Brown

Jennings was followed by Colby Ducharme, who added another eight points on the night.

“Colby Ducharme played another great game, he plays with great energy and gave a nice boost in scoring tonight.” continued Brown. “Colby Mason and Deven Creamer hit the boards very good tonight. Andrew Harvey and Sam Patterson dished out several assist and contributed to a nice win. When our six seniors all put numbers up, whether it’s points, rebounds, assists or steals, games go well for us.”

Despite an offensively dominant game, the Milton squad knows that it still has room for improvement.

“They will be the first to tell you we need to improve in a lot of areas and need to be consistant on both ends of the floor,” added Coach Brown. “Junior Damion Michell gave us some solid minutes tonight. His commitment to playing great defense was evident, and he hit a big three in the second half for us. Kyle Brown, earned his first varsity start, played well in the role and gave us some balance in our rotations. All the guys on our bench were positive and cheering all game long, and a shout out to the play of sophomore Michael McNeil. We did well when rotating in during some critical parts of the game.”

_________________________________

MILTON vs. HAZEN UNION

Saturday, Jan. 12

Milton 55 – Hazen Union 64

Isiah Baker’s early marksmanship put Hazen in front, and the Wildcats remained undefeated with a 64-55 victory over Milton on Saturday.

Baker hit three long-range shots in the opening period as Hazen (8-0) took a 19-5 lead. He finished with five threes and 21 points, while Freddy Larson racked up a game-high 25.

Milton battled back within five points in the closing minutes but Hazen responded at the foul line to hold on.

Deven Creamer, Ian Jennings and Sam Patterson combined for all but nine Yellowjacket points.

Creamer led Milton (5-3) with 19, along with six rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. Jennings netted 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals while Patterson scored 11 with four boards.

Mike McNeil (3 rebounds) scored three points, with two apiece by Kyle Brown (4 assists), Andrew Harvey (4 assists, 3 rebounds) and Damion Mitchell (2 rebounds). Colby Ducharme added three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Colby Mason pulled down five boards.

The loss brings the Yellowjackets’ record to 5-3, which they will hope to improve upon when they face BFA St. Albans and Vergennes this week.