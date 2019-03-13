Both incumbent chairs, Darren Adams and Michael Joseph will retain the reins of the selectboard and school board, respectively, following annual board reorganizations on Monday.

At the selectboard’s special meeting, board members unanimously elected: Adams for the chairmanship, John Palasik as vice chair and Chris Taylor as clerk.

(File Photo) Milton selectman Darren Adams will again serve as the board’s chairman.

The board also set its meeting schedule for the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. It will appoint a new member for the one-year seat Taylor won and resigned following his election to both a three-year and one-year term on Town Meeting Day. The town is communicating with legal counsel to determine if the appointed individual would serve the full term.

The position was posted on Tuesday, March 12, giving Miltonians 10 days to apply for the position. A candidate will be chosen at the board’s regular meeting on April 1 at 6 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo) Mike Joseph will resume his chairmanship of the school board.

Trustees at the school board meeting unanimously elected: Joseph as chair, Rick Dooley as vice chair and Rae Couillard as clerk. The board set its meeting schedule for the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Milton High School Library.

Following the narrow defeat of Milton Town School District’s proposed budget, school board members will return to the drawing board to craft a new proposal. Trustees decided they’ll hold a working session this Thursday, where they will review the most current data and consider their next move. Both board members and community members agreed numbers surrounding special education funding should be re-examined. Joseph and the board agreed the last area they’d like to make cuts would be faculty additions requested under the failed budget proposal.

The board looks to present its next budget for residents’ approval on Tuesday, April 16.

Both the selectboard and school board designated the Milton Independent as their newspaper of record which means legal notices and agendas will once again be posted in your local paper.