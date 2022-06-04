BURLINGTON — This year's commencement at the University of Vermont — the 221st in its history — marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.
The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May 2022:
Dwayne Kirby of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
Sarah Mansfield of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Emily Pallas of Milton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Haley Raftery of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Benjamin Moran of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Rachel Charash of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science.
Ryan Austin of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Carson Bianchi of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Trent Cross of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
Katherine Rowley of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
Colleen Turner of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
Alexis Cain of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing.
Sawyer McNaney of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Michael Ferro of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Brittany Line of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education - K-6.
Zachary Popke of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Isaiah Foss of Milton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Mary Corcoran of Milton graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Leadership.
Jamie Bernier of Milton graduated with a Master degree in Public Health.
Joshua Trombly of Milton graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling.
Jacob Williams of Milton graduated with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Cassandra Desranleau of Milton graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling and Certificate of Graduate Study in Resiliency-Based Approaches with Families, Schools, and Communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.