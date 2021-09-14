SWANTON — It took until the final seconds for the outcome to be decided, but Milton scraped past Mississiquoi Valley Union in a 2-1 win Friday afternoon.
Milton started the game off strong by capitalizing on the Thunderbirds' slow start. After a pair of successive strikes by the Yellow Jackets in the first and second quarters, MVU found themselves down by two heading into halftime.
For the remainder of the game MVU pushed hard for the equalizer, but Milton’s goalie, Emma Philbrook, and defensemen Tristen Duy, (who made a timely stick save on the goal line) led the charge to victory.
Yellow Jacket field hockey is now 1-1 this season. The team plays next at 4 p.m. Tuesday versus U-32 in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.