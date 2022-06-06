The Milton 7th/8th Grade Youth Lacrosse team won its first division title ever on Sunday, June 5.
After heading into the fourth quarter down 3-6, Milton pulled off a comeback win 8-6 against Mad River.
“Everyone is extremely happy with how the team played and developed this year,” said Randy Alemy, a youth lacrosse co-chair.
Milton clinched its place in the finals by winning the semi-final game on Saturday.
Milton dominated the game, keeping the foot on the gas on the offensive side and quelling all offensive pushes from the Fairfax team. Milton won 14-4.
Alemy said 11 of the team’s 18 players were eighth-graders, so they will be moving up to the high school level next season. The team is hoping to recruit new players in the meantime.
“We're hoping for a good recruitment effort this offseason to beef up our numbers for next year's title defense,” Alemy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.