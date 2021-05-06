MILTON — Milton High School Softball lost Thursday night, 2-9, at home versus Enosburg Falls.
"We played strong offensively and stuck right with them," Head Coach Stephanie Hurley said after the game. "I'm seeing improvement."
Senior Emma Eaton and sophomore Emma Philbrook crossed home plate for Milton, while Erin Diette, Emma Keelty, Dana Elkins Lexus Conger, Bri Demag and Destiny Benware did so for Enosburg.
Hurley knew it would be a tough game for the Yellow Jackets, but she was proud of the end result. She made it a point to say Eaton pitched a great game.
"Enosburg hits the ball hard," she said. "We'll work on catching those fly balls and hitting before the next game."
The Yellow Jackets next play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at home versus Rice Memorial High School.
