 BRIDGET HIGDON Staff Writer

MILTON — Yellow Jacket Baseball suffered a tough loss at home on Thursday evening, 2-28, to the Enosburg Hornets. 

Because the Hornets were up by more than 10 runs, the game ended after just five innings, due to a Vermont Principals Association rule. 

Enosburg's Justus Ortin drove in 4 runs on 3 hits including a home run, a triple and a double. Peter Stiebris got his first varsity home run in the fifth. Joey Pennel had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan doubled and had 2 RBI’s. Brandon Parent also added 2 hits with 3 RBI’s.

For Milton, sophomore Hunter McClellan had a double which drove in a run. Senior Zachary Fantini also had a hit with RBI.

The Yellow Jackets will next play in a double header at 11 a.m. May 8 at home versus Missisquoi Valley Union. 

The Milton girls also battled Enosburg on Thursday. See photos from the softball game here. 

Bridget Higdon is a Staff Writer. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She’s been published in Seven Days, Editor & Publisher and Vermont Vacation Guide. She likes to cook and explore Vermont by bike.

