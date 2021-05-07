MILTON — Yellow Jacket Baseball suffered a tough loss at home on Thursday evening, 2-28, to the Enosburg Hornets.
Because the Hornets were up by more than 10 runs, the game ended after just five innings, due to a Vermont Principals Association rule.
Enosburg's Justus Ortin drove in 4 runs on 3 hits including a home run, a triple and a double. Peter Stiebris got his first varsity home run in the fifth. Joey Pennel had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan doubled and had 2 RBI’s. Brandon Parent also added 2 hits with 3 RBI’s.
For Milton, sophomore Hunter McClellan had a double which drove in a run. Senior Zachary Fantini also had a hit with RBI.
The Yellow Jackets will next play in a double header at 11 a.m. May 8 at home versus Missisquoi Valley Union.
The Milton girls also battled Enosburg on Thursday. See photos from the softball game here.
