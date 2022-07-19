MILTON — About a year after discussions of updating Milton’s three school buildings first began, the school board is shifting its focus to just the elementary and middle school.
On Thursday, July 14, the board removed the high school from its contract with TruexCullins, a firm specializing in educational space planning. It voted to add $36,800 to the existing contract of $122,000, which is paying for a facilities master plan that proposes solutions to the elementary and middle school’s current functional issues.
As a result of the plan, the district has concluded that major changes to Milton High School are not necessary, but that the elementary/middle school facility requires further discussion to determine the best path forward.
“Before we drop another dime into the building, let’s see which direction we want to move,” board chair Jeremy Metcalf said.
The current elementary/middle school building on Herrick Avenue was built in various stages between 1957-79. The building’s most recent renovation was in 1996 when the two-story middle school addition was built.
The complex is approximately 160,000 square feet. 741 students currently attend the elementary school, while 336 attend the middle school.
The schools share a library, which has been a long-time concern of the administration and the school board. Both see this as a high priority on the list of needed renovations.
With the additional $36,800, TruexCullins to help lead a community engagement process that will solicit feedback on possible renovations. The district plans to form a committee of approximately 15 people, who will look at the options before offering a recommendation to the school board.
“It’s not just tear it down completely or restore it to the way it was when it was built,” Metcalf said at a June 9 meeting. “I’m assuming the answer may lie somewhere in the middle.”
The committee will include parents and community members, Milton Elementary School and Milton Middle School staff, school board members, Superintendent Amy Rex and a representative from TruexCullins.
At the June 9 meeting, Rex said the committee will also come up with a mission statement about why the schools need to be renovated in the first place.
“What is the vision for education for the next 30 or 40 years?” Rex asked rhetorically. “What do we want for our children?”
The committee will meet over the course of the 2022-23 school year and bring a set of recommendations to the school board next year.
“Ultimately, it’s the board who has the final decision over which option is chosen, but hopefully you’ll be looking at all that input from the community in deciding what’s most viable,” Rex said at the same meeting.
So far, TruexCullins has offered the possibility of taking pre-K out of the facility and building it its own space. The middle school could also be redesigned to better accommodate its “teaming” instruction method, which pairs a group of teachers from different disciplines with a group of 40-60 students.
“I’m always sort of amazed by the architectural opportunities they come up with that we can’t really imagine,” Rex said.
Dropping MHS from the master plan doesn’t mean renovations to the high school won’t be made. On June 23, the board approved spending $475,000 to replace the school’s windows, which director of operations Matt Grasso said need replacing due to heat loss and leaking.
