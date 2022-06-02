As the seasons of Milton High School teams are reaching an end, here’s a guide to the playoff games that have happened so far and the games that are scheduled in the coming days.
Varsity Softball
The Varsity Softball is playing Lyndon in a second round playoff game having beaten Springfield yesterday 12 to 6.
The game will be the first time the #9 ranked Milton team has played the #1 ranked Lyndon.
The game is away June 4 at 11:00 a.m.
Varsity Baseball
The Varsity Baseball team lost in the first round of playoffs to Missisquoi Valley. The team played May 31 away and lost 4 to 1.
Varsity Boys Lacrosse
The Boys Lacrosse team lost in their first round playoff game to the Spaulding Crimson 9 to 7.
Milton Youth Lacrosse
The Milton Youth Lacrosse team have had an unprecedented season, currently the #1 seed going into the Northern Vermont Youth Lacrosse League D2 playoffs this weekend.
The team is playing their semifinal game this coming Saturday June 4 at 11 am against the #4 ranked Fairfax at Essex Middle School.
