A diverse group of teachers, students in Grades 5-12 and community members have set to work on the Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations and Results [SOAR] committee collecting data that will steer Milton Town School District in a new direction.

“It’s important to redesign and refresh your vision every once and awhile,” curriculum director and SOAR coordinator Lynne Manley said. With a new superintendent behind the wheel, the school board felt it was time for a fresh start.

The committee will collect data from Miltonians through May 24. Its work will culminate on June 4th with a debriefing; and a new vision will be created shortly thereafter, Manley said.

On January 24 the committee met with facilitators from Up for Learning, a group that trains youth-adult teams to communicate and garner support for educational redesign. The session covered information gathering techniques the group will employee to understand what Miltonians would like to see from their schools.

It was important to include student representatives in the vision process to capture the desires of the district’s raison d’être, according to administrators. “When you have youth and adults together with that kind of excitement that’s just really powerful,” superintendent Amy Rex said.

Molly Gary, a junior at Milton High School, is helping to bring a student perspective to the committee. It’s her hope the visioning process will strengthen the school environment and foster connections with the surrounding community. A new vision will help voice students’ interests, which weren’t always accounted for in the past, Gary said.

Town residents and school faculty are being asked what they dream of in a school as part of the committee’s research. The idea is to pool their answers and look for common themes that will inform the district’s end goals, third-grade teacher and SOAR member Zach Jerome said.

For Gary, that dream is a place without discrimination, where everyone can be themselves. For Rex, it’s a space where “all generations can have a role in supporting each other’s growth and development.”

The value of outside input is a vision that is community driven and built, Jerome said. “It’s not just for administrators,” he added. “Having this vision here [everyone] can see what our schools value and where we want their kids to be.”

While Rex isn’t directly involved with the committee she said she’s happy to see diverse perspectives represented by its members. “In every aspect of society there’s underrepresentation in terms of voice,” she said, adding the school solicited members with various experiences.

The committee began its outreach efforts last weekend soliciting the opinions of Milton families in attendance at the Winter Festival Crystal Ball.

“This vision is the groundwork for all of our decisions,” Jerome said. “It sets a positive tone for the next five to 10 years.”

Up for Learning support and data analysis cost the district somewhere between $10,000-$15,000 from the superintendent’s portion of the current budget, according to Rex. It takes considerable effort to collect and aggregate community input, but the result will help trustees better fulfill their duty representing school and town interests, she said.

“I’m really looking forward to having a clear idea of what the community would like for its young people,” Manley said. “Including its young people themselves.”

Photos courtesy Lynne Manley