COLCHESTER – Robert J. Jean, 51, died unexpectedly Saturday September 7, 2019 following a heart attack while driving.

Robert was born on September 26, 1967 in Newport, the son of Leonide and Fernande (Viens) Jean.

He was self-employed for over 25 years, owning C.J.’s Home Improvements. He was a huge Fox News fan, and loved Ford trucks and Donald Trump. He also held his pilot’s license and loved to fly whenever he could.

He is survived by his children Christine Babcock and her husband Andrew Koval of Colchester, Tara Maloney of Va., and Jimmy Jean and his friend Sammy Jean of Bristol, his grandchildren Andrew Koval Jr. and Abigail Jean. Bob is also survived by his former wife Deneen Jean of So. Burlington, his father Leo of Fla. and his sisters Lucille Jean and her husband Paul, Diane Russell and her husband Malcolm and Theresa Jean and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother Fern in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in c/o Christine Babcock.