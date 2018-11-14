When Marty Steinhausen and Kari Stoakes moved to Vermont a few years ago, they wanted a project, a “This Old House” to make their own.

And it seems they found it.

The Nebraska couple purchased the historic—if not infamous—building at 2-4 River St., just off Milton’s Route 7, last November and have worked countless hours to ready it for occupancy before winter hits.

They’ve rewired, rebricked and refinished, salvaged, scraped and scrutinized nearly every square inch of the place.

“We were looking for a fixer-upper,” Steinhausen said last month, surveying the yard of discarded bricks, the tarps covered in fallen leaves.

“Does it qualify?” Stoakes said with a laugh.

The couple looked at a few old homes in town, including another for sale up Main Street, but there was something about this house—besides the price point—that was just right.

“This seemed to be a little bit more interesting and challenging,” Steinhausen said. “As we researched it, we realized how significant it was for Milton in particular, and that became more and more intriguing.”

The building’s prominence spans nearly two centuries, having been constructed by Milton’s most notable early settler, Joseph P. Clark, in the mid-1800s for an office adjacent to his mansion on Main Street. The nearby dam bears his name today.

Clark was part of in Milton’s industrial boom, operating both a sawmill and gristmill. There’s still a millstone in the historic home’s backyard. When milling fell out of favor, Clark pivoted to rail and partnered with businessmen to bring trains from Vermont to Canada. With it came agricultural and tourism opportunities the town had never seen.

Clark died in 1879, and in 1916, his granddaughter deeded his Main Street mansion to the town, which sited its municipal offices there until 1994. The River St. building once had tenants as varied as a law office, the town post office, Milton Public Library, a confectionary store and several bars and restaurants.

Perhaps less verifiable are the ghost stories and tall tales. Legend has it there was once a tunnel that connected 2-4 River St. to the Clark Mansion on the hill above, once used during the Civil War, a literal underground railroad to transport slaves to safety.

Others say the building and tunnel were haunted. Patrons of the former Irish Annie’s bar recounted inexplicable happenings: Lights flickering, doors slamming and the like. Renowned folklorist Joe Citro documented a tale in his book, “The Vermont Ghost Guide,” recalling how mischievous library patrons were chased by a security guard in the tunnel.

“They’d hear his footsteps and occasionally glimpse his tall, dark form,” Citro writes. “Only later did they learn there had never been a guard in the library or tunnel.”

Ask Steinhausen today, and he’d tell you there was never a tunnel at all. If there was, it was long ago filled in, since all he found when he tore open the wall was a massive rocky ledge.

Needless to say, everyone seems to have a story.

“People have a lot of awareness or experience with this building,” Steinhausen said. “We get younger people, older people, that have something to say about it.

“Sometimes [the stories] conflict,” he continued. “But most people have a couple things to share about Armand.”

Indeed, next to Clark, the late Armand Brisson was the building’s most well-known owner. Bearded and bespectacled, Brisson was the guy who hauled a vehicle full of junk around town and who was also a deeply talented pianist and choir director.

His renown turned to notoriety in summer 2012, when the town condemned 2-4 River St. after bricks fell from the building’s facade and into busy Route 7. For the next two-and-a-half years, Brisson and town officials tangoed over the building’s structural integrity. Brisson was orded to pay a $23,600 civil penalty in the case, which went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Brisson hired hands to do the court’s bidding, and in 2014, an engineer deemed the building was no longer a public safety hazard. As the then-planning director said, “It’s a solidly built old house that needs some work.”

When Brisson died in 2016, his neighbor and former choir member, Claudia Moeykens, became executor of his estate. It was her “For Sale” sign the Nebraska couple saw on their house hunt last fall.

They closed on the house last November, paying $120,000 in cash since no mortgage lender would issue a loan for a home with an outstanding health order barring occupancy. Steinhausen, Stoakes and the town signed a memorandum of understanding to complete the 13-item to-do list before they can actually live there.

Since then, they’ve gotten to work.

Stoakes has a full-time federal gig, so Steinhausen has devoted 10-hour days nearly seven days a week to fixing up their home. He’s done renovations before and once had a turn-of-the-century house, “but nothing this big,” he said. “Nothing this old.”

They gutted the place, saving as much original lumber, doors and fixtures as they could in a move Steinhausen called “part historical integrity, part cheapskate.” There even remained one of Brisson’s pianos—one of three grands in the home, still playable but in need of a serious tune-up—that Steinhausen wants to transform into a bookshelf.

And the bricks, the genesis of Brisson’s troubles, were salvaged, too.

“We’ve been doing that the whole summer, just out there with the chisel and the hammer and the wire brush. Sitting there in the lawn chair, scraping bricks,” Stoakes said.

Sudden activity at the condemned building drew a lot of interest. People who knew Brisson have stopped by, as have members of the Milton Historical Society, to see their progress. Other times, passersby honk and shout from their cars at the Main Street-Route 7 intersection.

“We went for a streak of about 10 days where every single day at least one person would yell something positive and encouraging,” Steinhausen said.

Capitalizing on the attention just before Halloween, Stoakes placed a white-faced baby doll in the building’s south-facing window. School kids looked forward to seeing it every day.

Once their work is complete, Steinhausen and Stoakes will occupy the top two floors and aim to reopen some sort of commercial enterprise on the bottom floor. They’ve attracted some interested parties and want to choose a tenant that “keeps in character” with the building.

“Whatever it is, I hope they’re quiet by 10,” Stoakes said. “I have to get up at 5:30 for my day job.”

Moeykens, who knew Brisson for 40 years, said he’d be pleased to see the couple inject some life into his vacant home. Just as Brisson worried the town would try to demolish the house all those years ago, Moeykens had visions the buyer would tear it down and build unremarkable low-income housing in its stead.

She recently visited a local bank, which boasts a huge photo of the building in the early 1900s, when the roads were still dirt and the Old Soldier monument still stood at the intersection, the place where Teddy Roosevelt once delivered a stump speech, the gateway to the old Milton village whose charm is still retained in the historic buildings that line the street.

“It’s getting to look more and more like they’re bringing it back to that kind of beauty,” Moeykens said: No one talks about falling bricks and court orders and clean-up anymore. “It is being cleaned up, and it’s looking good.”