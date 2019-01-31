Milton Rescue Department met for its annual awards banquet on January 12, enjoying a catered meal at Bove’s factory restaurant and event space in Milton. The event recognized accomplishment throughout 2018.
During the 2018 calendar year volunteers donated more than 20,000 hours of time the ambulance service. The following members were recognized for their commitment to the town of Milton and rescue department:
- Member of the Year: Christian Carroll, EMT
- Cadet of the Year: Kristen Potter
- Crew Chief’s Award: Kelly Knight, Advanced EMT
- Chief’s Award: Joyce Shepard, EMT
Length of Service awards were presented to those having reached one, five and 15 years of service:
- 1 Year: Olivia Couillard, cadet; Daniel Dieringer, advanced EMT; Joe Gannon, training officer; Alexis Hall, advanced EMT; Kayla Irwin, EMT; John Keating, operations officer; and Briana Leger, EMT.
- 5 Years: Joe Beaudry, EMT; Nancy Frantz, VMD & advanced EMT.
- 15 Years: Dave Archambault, EMT.