Milton Rescue Department met for its annual awards banquet on January 12, enjoying a catered meal at Bove’s factory restaurant and event space in Milton. The event recognized accomplishment throughout 2018.

During the 2018 calendar year volunteers donated more than 20,000 hours of time the ambulance service. The following members were recognized for their commitment to the town of Milton and rescue department:

Member of the Year: Christian Carroll, EMT

Christian Carroll, EMT Cadet of the Year: Kristen Potter

Kristen Potter Crew Chief’s Award: Kelly Knight, Advanced EMT

Kelly Knight, Advanced EMT Chief’s Award: Joyce Shepard, EMT

Length of Service awards were presented to those having reached one, five and 15 years of service: