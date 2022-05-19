This mobile home in Milton will soon be placed at the Milton Mobile Home Cooperative on a large lot. Lot rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $129,900
Square Feet: 924
HIGHLIGHTS: large lot, cooperative, mobile home
Listed by James Fecteau of Fecteau Real Estate
