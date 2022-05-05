This house in Milton has a full basement and an in ground pool for the coming warmer months. It also has a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $395,500
Square Feet: 1,352
HIGHLIGHTS: in ground pool, granite countertops, full basement
Listed by Chris Mattos of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.