This home in Milton sits on a acre of land and has a screened in porch and shed in the backyard. Inside, there is a primary suite upstairs and downstairs (each one has a bathroom). Outside of the spacious dining room there is a patio for grilling and enjoying the summer.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $459,900
Square Feet: 2,578
HIGHLIGHTS: deck, backyard, large backyard
Listed by Emily Biron of RE/MAX North Professionals
