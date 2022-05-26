This cozy home in Milton has a first floor bedroom with a full bathroom and laundry. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms with a 3/4 bathroom in between. The house gets lots of light from its many windows as well.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $494,000
Square Feet: 1,888
HIGHLIGHTS: stone wood stove, covered porch, two car garage
Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.