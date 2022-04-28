7 Racine Road UNIT 106, Milton

This condo in Milton has three large bedrooms, one of which is a primary and has a walk in closet. The full bathroom has a whirlpool tub and separate shower. One can enjoy the views of the fenced pond outside the condo as well.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $295,000

Square Feet: 1,716

HIGHLIGHTS: end unit, heated garage, walk in closet

Listed by David Porteous of RE/MAX North Professionals

