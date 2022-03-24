This home in Milton sits on one level and has a large lot for gardening or basking in the sun. It is a charming house with wood cabinets and built in bookshelves and it has the potential to be converted to commercial use. If that is the case it cannot be converted back into residential use.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $255,000
Square Feet: 1,246
HIGHLIGHTS: 3 season porch, 2 car garage, mature trees, garden space
Listed by The Gardner Group of RE/MAX North Professionals
