426 Route 7 S, Milton

This home in Milton sits on one level and has a large lot for gardening or basking in the sun. It is a charming house with wood cabinets and built in bookshelves and it has the potential to be converted to commercial use. If that is the case it cannot be converted back into residential use.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $255,000 

Square Feet: 1,246

HIGHLIGHTS: 3 season porch, 2 car garage, mature trees, garden space

Listed by The Gardner Group of RE/MAX North Professionals

426 Route 7 S, Milton

1 of 12

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you