7 Southerberry Drive, Milton

This building in Milton includes two spaces for businesses downstairs and two one bedroom apartments upstairs that are currently being rented. A dance studio is currently using the downstairs spaces.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 4

Price: $500,000

Square Feet: 5,000

HIGHLIGHTS: commercial space, one bedroom apartments, investment property

Listed by Blake Gintof of Signature Properties of Vermont

7 Southerberry Drive, Milton

1 of 9

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you