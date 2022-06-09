This home in Milton has lots of space for storing everything you can think of. The heated garage, in addition to having a vehicle elevator and workspace includes a bonus room above it, perfect for an apartment, more workspace or more storage. The living room also has a walk in closet/gear room.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $650,000
Square Feet: 2,576
HIGHLIGHTS: large yard, quartz counter tops, 10 acres of land
Listed by Blake Gintof of Signature Properties of Vermont
