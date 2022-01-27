This $472,250 home has not been built yet and is part of a future housing development. In this floor plan includes 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and includes a owners suite and the potential to expand more with a unfinished basement.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $472,250
Square Feet: 1,490
HIGHLIGHTS: future solar capabilities, owners suite, 2 car attached garage
Listed by Geri Barrows and Marla Woulf of Real Estate Associates, LLC
