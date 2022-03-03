This $469,000 home in Milton has lovely mountain views and sits on more than half an acre of land. It has a large primary suite with a large closet and full bathroom as well as a mudroom by the garage entrance.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Price: $469,000
Square Feet: 1,584
HIGHLIGHTS: one level, primary suite, mountain views
Listed by Stacie M. Callan of CENTURY 21 MRC
