This house has a open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and a living area ideal for entertaining and relaxing after a long day. There is also a two car garage with loft storage attached to the house and accessible from the main floor.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, three-quarter)
Price: $465,000
Square Feet: 1,568
HIGHLIGHTS: attached two car garage, 0.5 acres of land, large backyard, corner lot
Listed by Elise Polli of Polli Properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.