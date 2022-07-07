This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Milton has plenty of living space with a bonus room and recreation room in the basement. The house sits on a .75 acre lot with both wooded and lawn space.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three quarter)
Price: $405,000
Square Feet: 2,121
HIGHLIGHTS: large deck, vaulted ceilings, recreation and bonus rooms
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
