This home in Milton sits on one level and is full of sun because of its large windows. There is a large kitchen with lots of space that opens to a formal dining room as well as a primary bedroom with two closets and a half bathroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $375,000
Square Feet: 2,114
HIGHLIGHTS: front porch, one level, spacious corner lot
Listed by Geri Reilly of Geri Reilly Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.