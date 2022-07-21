This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Milton has a large backyard and recently installed counter tops. With three bedrooms it is ideal for a family or someone who likes entertaining.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $322,500
Square Feet: 1,384
HIGHLIGHTS: town house, fenced backyard, country setting
Listed by Kevin McWilliams of KW Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.