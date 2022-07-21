486 Sanderson Road, Milton

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Milton has a large backyard and recently installed counter tops. With three bedrooms it is ideal for a family or someone who likes entertaining.

Bedrooms: 

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $322,500

Square Feet: 1,384

HIGHLIGHTS: town house, fenced backyard, country setting

Listed by Kevin McWilliams of KW Vermont

