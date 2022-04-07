This former auto body shop in Milton is seeking a second life as a residential home. Included with the house is a large garage with a car lift and a little more than a acre of land. Property is being sold as is.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $220,000
Square Feet: 1,566
HIGHLIGHTS: cathedral ceilings, large garage, wood stove in office
Listed by Leland Ryea of KW Vermont
