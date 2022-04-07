430 Middle Rd, Milton

This former auto body shop in Milton is seeking a second life as a residential home. Included with the house is a large garage with a car lift and a little more than a acre of land. Property is being sold as is.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $220,000

Square Feet: 1,566

HIGHLIGHTS: cathedral ceilings, large garage, wood stove in office

Listed by Leland Ryea of KW Vermont

430 Middle Rd, Milton

1 of 9
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you