MILTON — Early morning breakfasts and early evening snacks and drinks will be delightfully enjoyed in the enclosed porch of this Milton home. Located off the kitchen, the porch boasts walls of windows, a ceiling fan and built-in counter space — the perfect place for entertaining family and friends.
106 U.S. Route 7 N offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a three-car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a large center island with a solid wood top, plenty of cabinet and counter space that is sure to please any chef. With its sitting area, vaulted ceilings and private bathroom, the master bedroom is sure to be a relaxing retreat.
Outside, an above ground pool provides summer entertainment and the large yard is great for gardening and for play.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,916
Acres: 1.1
Price: $335,000
HIGHLIGHTS: enclosed porch, deck, bonus room, three-car garage, hardwood floor, wood stove
Find more details about this property, listed by Mark Montross of Catamount Realty Group, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.