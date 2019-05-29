BY NEIL ZAWICKI

The Milton Artists Guild has for the past two years called a spot in the Milton Square shopping center home.

The storefront is small, but the space is large. Two hundred artists display their work there, making the gallery and creative space an expansive venue that never fails to impress the people who drop in to see what all the fuss is about.

“It hasn’t gotten old yet, the people walking through the door and the jaw dropping,” said Guild Executive Director Jessie Swétel.

Swétel became executive director in February after spending time with the nonprofit as a volunteer. She has a business background, having helped run a family business, and a science background, having studied animal science at the University of Vermont. Her curiosity for the arts, and her interest in all things creative drew her to the guild.

“It feels like a generator to me,” said Swétel, when asked what she likes best about it. “I loved going in there because there was just that inspirational spark. There are a lot of ideas in here that make me want to go out and make something.”

She’s right about that. There are a lot of ideas in the gallery space, a donated venue or at least on loan, saving the Guild the cost of rental or building ownership. The 200 artists pay an annual fee to show their work there, sharing their commission when their work sells.

As a result, visitors experience a sort of labyrinth of mini galleries, existing between a high, industrial finish ceiling and rough finished concrete floor.

The displays, one after the other, present everything from ceramic art to decorative woodwork to highly detailed pencil drawings of European architecture. There are works in collared pencil that mimic photographs for clarity, bringing observers in close, face to surface to confirm the image is actually drawn.

In another corner, canvases display paintings that range from the representational to the strange, and in between are gourds, handmade earrings, welded art and postcard prints. The work comes not just from Milton, but from all over the state, and, in fact, a few of the displaying artists are from New York and New Hampshire.

To use the word “eclectic” seems obvious, and maybe a better word is “varied.” Part of that charm, said Swétel, is the fact the gallery is not juried, meaning there is no board or committee to select who shows there.

“Being non-juried means we have everything,” she said, pointing out a display of hand-tied fishing flies. “We just want to support freedom of expression.”

Beyond the art, the guild offers classes and workshops. Drawing on local creators and musicians, the guild creates the opportunity for residents to learn the ukulele, play the harmonica, or even create rabbits using needle felting techniques. There’s also a sculpting workshop and another on Plein Air, which is the craft of landscape painting.

The gallery also offers a life drawing class, called Live Model Mondays, on the first and third Monday of each month. Life drawing, also called figure drawing, is a cornerstone of art education, and Swétel said she’s excited to be able to offer the class.

The space also plans live music events, and works to help its members realize their entrepreneurial potential as artists, a skill not all creative types have. To this end, Swétel is recruiting volunteers with expertise in the legal side of business, offering classes on selling on Etsy and Instagram, and has partnered with Grow with Google, an online platform and seminar for non profits that helps people develop business skills.

The guild keeps a stable of mural artists, allowing local businesses a resource should they want to add art to their buildings.

Keeping it local, Swétel and the guild volunteers have also created a group called the Art Biz Peer Support network. The informal group meets one Tuesday each month with a drop-in pot luck, where members share ideas and learn new ways to market their work. The next such meeting will be June 18 at 6 p.m. at the gallery.

With all the planned events, workshops and classes, Swétel plans to make the gallery space a local and even regional draw. She’s happy to be part of the town’s effort to become a place people want to visit, and acknowledges the gallery’s role in making other local spots more relevant.

“On a business level, we have 200 small business owners under one roof,” she said. “They pay taxes and contribute to our economy. And if we can help put Milton on the art map, that will benefit everyone.”

