Milton Rescue Department

Over the past week, the ambulance service responded to 17 calls for service, resulting in four cancelations and 13 transports. On Saturday, May 18, the department hosted their 5th Annual Health & Safety Fair, which as a huge success. Over 250 participants came out to and enjoyed s variety of free, healthy activities. Special thanks to all the local health and human services agencies who attended and to volunteer EMTs Mary Thompson and Joyce Shepard for their hard work organizing this event.

Milton Fire Department

The fire service last week responded to four calls for service. This brings the total number for the year to 107. On Sunday, May 19, the department conducted a training burn at the Milton Town School District’s Bradley Street property. Over the course of five hours the department was able to conduct multiple drills, covering skills such as basic interior firefighting, exterior attack, and advanced search and rescue techniques. For many new members this training was a vital first exposure, which mimicked actual conditions during structure fires. The town and department thank the school district and neighbors for their consideration and help in allowing this training exercise.

Milton Police

The Milton police department last week reported 80 traffic stops resulting in 9 tickets and 69 warnings. Officers responded to 104 incidents and arrested six people. Three of those arrests were for for extensive speed, traveling more than 40 mph above the speed limit.

Starting May 20th the Milton Police Department will be taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign. The period between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends has been called the 100 deadliest days of summer, so it is appropriate that our most prominent highway safety campaign of the year kicks off just before that period.

