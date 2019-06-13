Over the past week, the police department reported 78 traffic stops, resulting in 22 tickets and 56 warnings. Officers responded to 100 incidents and arrested eight people. On June 5 Sgt. Paul Locke, along with officers Richard Corbin and Noi Jones, attended the 2019 Maine Impaired Driving Summit to learn from national experts from law enforcement, prosecution, pharmacology, and traffic safety researchers. Impaired driving is a growing problem on our roads. While driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal in all 50 states, 28 percent of all traffic-related deaths are due to alcohol-impaired crashes. Drugs other than alcohol account for another 16 percent of motor vehicles crashes.





June 7 was the Vermont Law Enforcement Torch Run to support and bring awareness to the Special Olympics. Milton Police Department’s part of the run will was from the Georgia town line to the Colchester town line on US Route 7. Officers and members of the Milton Unified Basketball team ran by Herrick Avenue School and the Milton High School to the cheers of staff and students from both schools.

Milton Rescue Department

Over the past week, the ambulance service responded to 12 calls for service, resulting in 10 transports. This was an unusually slow week and is attributed the change in weather and the ability for individuals to spend time outside with their families. Statistically the summer months are the slowest for most ambulance services, including Milton. The service responded to two overdoses and three medically unresponsive persons. No fatalities were reported.

Milton Fire Department

The fire service over the last week responded to six calls for service and have responded to 118 calls for the year.

