Milton Police Department

On June 2, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a business located on Centre Drive for a report of a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, Officer obtained security video of a male stealing items from the store. Police later identified the male seen in the security video stealing the items. The male was identified as Seth Shaw, 44, of South Burlington. Police cited Shaw for Retail Theft He is to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 27.

On May 30 at 5;30 a.m., Milton Police responded to US Route 7 near Edgewater Terrace for a report of a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The motorcycle operator was traveling on US Route 7 when a deer crossed in front of him. The operator was transported to the UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

On May 29 at 8:30 p.m., Milton Police Officers stopped Ernest Mead, 39, of Georgia, for a traffic violation. While Officers where speaking with Mead they detected indicators of drug impairment. After Standardized field sobriety tests on the roadside Mead was taken into custody for DUI-drugs processing at the Milton Police Department. After processing, Mead was released on a citation for DUI-Drugs refusal. He was ordered to appear on June 18 in the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division.

Milton Rescue Department



For the week ending 06/02/2019 the ambulance service responded to 22 calls for service, resulting in 22 transports.

The pace of requests for ambulance service continues to rise and is still on pace to be a record year. Early data shows know particular cause for the increase and additional analysis is required.

Rescue has been struggling with engine problems on Ambulance 2, dropping the fleet to one vehicle. Although this does not decrease the service available to residents it puts continuity of operations at risk if the ambulance if the existing ambulance has any mechanical problems. We hope to have the second ambulance back this week.

Milton Fire Department



For the week ending 06/02/2019 the fire service has responded to 3 calls for service and have responded to 112 calls for service during 2019. Last week the department responded to a motorcyclist versus deer crash on Route 7, a fire alarm on Gonyeau Road, and the smell of something burning on Acorn Drive.

