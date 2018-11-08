Sex: Neutered male
Breed: Mixed breed
Age: ~ 4 years old
Reason Here: George was found as a stray
Arrival Date: 10/10/2018
Energy Level: Medium
Size/Weight: Medium/ 68 lbs.
Meet George! Oh, George, your sweet face just melts our hearts! Found as a stray and recovering from a skin infection, George has been working on sprucing himself up for his new family. We think this dapper gentleman is ready to move on to comfy couches and being spoiled! From stray to family, add George to your pack today!
Dogs: George has been interested in dogs at HSCC and may do well with a proper introduction
Cats: His history with cats is unknown
Children: His history with children is unknown
George has been lucky enough to find a new home! If you are looking to adopt a dog for you or your family, please visit www.chittendenhumane.org/Dogs.