Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic shorthair – grey & white tabby

Age: ~ 10 years old

Reason Here: I was found as a stray

Arrival Date: 7/19/2018

Special Considerations: I am diabetic

Nico’s my name and giving hug’s my game! That’s right, you heard me straight. I’m all about LOVE baby and I’m not afraid to shout it loud and proud! Feel a little blue and need a friend? Come say hi to me…I’m really good at hugging you for as long as you like. Feel like talking it out? I’ll listen as long as you have words to share. Don’t feel like chatting? That’s OK too…we all have those kinds of days. I’ll sing to you for my dinner and then loaf on your lap and we can watch a foreign film. My extra-long snout will burrow its way into your neck and steal your heart for good!

Cats & Dogs: I did well with the cats and dogs in my finder’s home and may do well with others.

To adopt Nico, or see other pets that could become members of your family, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County.