Sex: Spayed female

Breed: American Shelter Dog

Age: ~ 7 years old

Reason Here: Izabella’s owner could no longer care for her

Arrival Date: 10/25/2018

Size/Weight: Large/ 68 lbs.



Hey everyone, iz mizz Izabella! I’m a sweet, snuggly girl who likes to play just as much as be a couch potato – and you could call me Paula Deen because I LOVE butter! Unfortunately, I’ve had a ruff time finding my people and this is my 5th stint at HSCC. All I really want is a home where I can settle down, relax, and bring a whole lotta love to my new family…could that be yours?

Dogs: Izabella has done well with dogs

Cats: She has lived with a cat and did well

Children: She has lived with children and does best with older children (10+)

To see Izabella and other dogs like her up for adoption, visit chittendenhumane.org.