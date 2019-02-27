Over 100 students at Milton Elementary School (MES) piled into the cafeteria to meet Milton Police Department K9 officer Hatchi and his two-legged sidekick Cpl. Jason Porter at an assembly, last Wednesday.

“We’re really fortunate to have a school resource officer that kids are familiar with,” pre-K-2 principal Casey Provost said. “But I think this brings a different element to it because kids love animals.”

Second grade teacher Hillary Schmid organized the annual assembly about three years ago as part of students’ social studies curriculum on community.

For Porter, it’s an opportunity to let students see Hatchi outside of work and to help them understand his duties at the department.

“A lot of times they see us at home and it’s not for good reasons,” Porter said, adding the assembly is a more positive setting. Plus, the kids are eager to watch the 6.5-year-old German Shepherd in action apprehending a “bad guy” with a firm chomp on a bite sleeve-covered arm.

Porter starts the assembly with Hatchi comfortably stowed in the back of his cruiser. He said he’s learned from years past it’s best to speak to the students first and gauge their mannerisms before bringing the K9 into the room.

During this time, Porter answered both students’ and adults’ questions. He also explained how technology helps him work with his tail-wagging companion.

The officer has one device that allows him to buzz Hatchi’s collar, calling the dog back when they are far apart on a scene. Another device monitors the temperature of his vehicle and alerts him when the interior is too hot for the K9. The gadget even rolls down the back windows of the car, activates a fan and turns on the vehicle’s lights to catch his attention.

According to Porter the biggest challenge of bringing Hatchi in to meet Milton’s little learners is crowd control. “I know I can control Hatchi, but how do you control 101 kids?” he mused.

Indeed, with the excitement of the morning came fidgeting students and enthusiastic chatter. But Porter’s rules and the teachers’ watchful eyes helped calm the kids.

The second graders gasped “oohs” and “ahhs” as Hatchi demonstrated apprehension techniques, biting the MPD officer’s bite-sleeve bedecked arm.

“It’s one thing to explain what a police dog does, it’s another thing when you can actually show people,” Porter said, adding Hatchi’s dutiful nature makes it hard to greet Miltonians on a regular day.

While the K9’s powerful bite can look frightening, Porter said it’s not painful with the training sleeve. Officers feel the pressure of the bite, but at worst, walk away with bruises and small abrasions.

Hatchi was donated to the department in 2013. A shepherd with his training would normally cost the department $7,000, according to Porter.

Hatchi trained alongside Porter at the police academy learning obedience, tracking, building searches, apprehension and drug location skills among other lessons. Last year, the K9 assisted in seizing 40 pounds of khat –an amphetamine with origins in Africa and Asia.

But Porter said he doesn’t look at his dog as a tool to seize cash and drugs: Hatchi’s most helpful function is more qualitative. Porter believes the K9’s presence on scene has stopped several incidents from becoming violent through the years.

Last year, Hatchi spent six months off duty for knee surgery and recovery. He resumed his full work on the force this winter, and Porter is happy to note his knees are now stronger than ever. Hatchi seems to have a decent amount of service time yet before he retires, he said.

“I always view it as if the community is behind you and supporting you you’re doing something right,” Porter said. “This community seems to really be behind the K9 program.”