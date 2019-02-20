By MADELINE CLARK

A crime year-in-review shows local incidents on the rise in 2018, according to Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche. Recent data shows the department responded to 1,000 more incidents last year than it did in 2016.

“That was kind of a ‘Wow,’” Laroche said. “I knew we were busier but 1,000 [additional] incidents per year is a lot.”

While there’s no pinpointed answer to the rise in incidents, the chief said one thing is certain: MPD officers have been increasingly called upon to respond to mental health and wellness calls.

In 2018 the department aided in 170 mental health related incidents ranging from individuals who needed someone to talk to on a rough day, to those who proved a threat to themselves or others. In 2017, MPD responded to 53 mental health related incidents.

“That’s really what’s driving our call volume right now,” Laroche said. “The quality of life issues, the mental health issues, the social work issues.”

Indeed, the growing trend sees officers not only enforcing the law, but also serving as social and mental health workers.

“You really have to be extremely well-rounded as far as your communication skills,” Laroche said, adding the staff members he’s hired with public service backgrounds excel in today’s law landscape.

Overall incidents totaled 9,730 in 2018, up over 200 from the prior year. January 2019 has already proven busy with 896 calls–the majority of which were weather-related traffic incidents, Laroche said.

Death investigations were also on the rise in 2018. Last year yielded 21 investigations, averaging two to three per month up from about one per month in 2016. “It’s difficult for all of us,” Laroche said. “It has a wearing effect.”

On the drug front, Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise said MPD officers have found an increased amount of methamphetamines and fentanyl in town. The growth in meth aligns with statewide trends, Laroche added.

The department is also seeing increased marijuana use by motorists, according to Scalise.

“I see more and more people lighting up bowls in their cars,” he said. “It’s kind of like smoking cigarettes in the car now. [But] they may not think about the drugged driving aspect of it.”

While the force has field sobriety tests for alcohol use, there’s no set test for motorists operating their vehicles under the influence of marijuana. Likewise, the state has not set thresholds for allotted parts per million of marijuana ingredients in the blood.

Arrests in 2018 increased in keeping with the increase in incident volume, according to Laroche. There were 353 arrests last year, up 38 from 2017.

But 2018 also brought some positives. At the station, Laroche was grateful for improvements to evidence lockers, the evidence tracking system, fresh paint and carpeting finished in 2018. “This place is a lot nicer to work in,” he said. “Overall we’ve come a long way in the last 12 months.”

Likewise, the chief’s appointment last year has brought a lot of good to the department, according to Scalise.

With sights set on 2019 MPD will carry out various trainings as its budget allows. “You can never have enough training,” Scalise said. “Things are changing and we have to change with them.”

The officers are planning more active situation training and are also hoping to visit Border Patrol’s 300-degree simulator for shooting work, Laroche said.

While many local departments are struggling to fill positions, Laroche said he’s happy to say MPD is fully staffed at this time.

“Really 2019, who knows,” Laroche said. “Judging by what January gave us it’s going to be a busy year.”