Milton police are investigating two burglaries in town they expect are connected, a press release Thursday afternoon said.

Officers were called to the scenes at 9 p.m. October 10 and 6:30 a.m. October 11. Police said one break-in was at a church and the other a local business but declined to give more details, saying the victims want to avoid being future targets.

Detective Nick Hendry believes the incidents are related since the suspect used forced entry to gain access to the closed, locked buildings, he said. No one was in either building at the time, he added.

Police ask residents to be aware of any suspicious activity and to call Milton PD at 893-2424 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at (800) 427-8477 with any information.