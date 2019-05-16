Tyler Orvis

A convicted sex offender considered to be a “high risk” of re-offending will live in Milton following his release from prison next Wednesday, authorities said today.



Tyler Orvis, 36, was convicted in 2004 of sexuallty assaulting a 19-year-old woman while she was intoxicated and unconscious. Orvis was 20 at the time.



The Vermont Department of Corrections says Orvis’ risk of committing another sexual offense is in the high risk range – a determination based assessments at the time of his offense, according to Burlington probation officer Chris Lapan.



“This offense dates back to 2003,” Lapan said. “So, back at that time, due to age and other environmental factors, his risk scores were determined to be in the high-risk range.”



The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says that based on Orvis’ past history, if he were to sexually re-offend, his most likely victims would be vulnerable adult women.



Orvis will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, for which he’s currently considered compliant. CUSI says any questions about Orvis’ release should be directed to the Burlington Probation and Patrol line at 863-7350.

